The annual Open Call for the fifth edition of the festival, set to take place from October 31 to November 2, is now open.

Both emerging and established professional artists from Wales and Ireland can apply online via othervoices.ie by April 12.

The festival is expected to feature more than 80 performances in multiple venues across Cardigan.

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, said: "Every year we are delighted by the response we have to our Open Call; it’s really exciting to see what’s out there and to see new artists coming through.

"We’re committed to supporting the rich and diverse new wave of talent we’re seeing across the genres on both sides of the Irish Sea."

Successful applicants will be contacted by May 31.

Early bird wristbands for the festival go for £35, and early booking is recommended after a sell-out festival in 2023.

A limited number of tickets for under-18s are on sale for £10.

These wristbands provide audience members with unlimited entry to the Music Trail and Clebran sessions across three days.

Additionally, wristband holders have a chance to win tickets to intimate live performances at St Mary's Church, which will be live-streamed worldwide and recorded for future television broadcasts.

Wristband prices will increase to £50 from July 1.

In its fifth year, Other Voices Cardigan has proven to be a high point in the festival calendar, drawing in a diverse range of music, from hip-hop and electronica to traditional and folk.

Festival goers can expect another fantastic line-up, featuring artists from across Ireland and Wales.

The festival is made possible with the support and investment of Welsh Government and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, alongside South Wind Blows, Mwldan, and Triongl.

The UK Government, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Levelling Up, supported by Ceredigion County Council, also part-funds the project.

The event will subsequently be broadcast on RTÉ, courtesy of filming by Triongl.

Stay updated with the latest developments by visiting the website or following Other Voices Cardigan on social media.