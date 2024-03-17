On the market with Pembrokeshire Properties the five bedrooms, three reception room, three bathroom property boats a private garden, driveway and parking.

The agents describe Cleddau Villa as ‘a truly unique opportunity, a real hidden gem tucked away in a private position offering a wealth of original charm and character’.

Dating back to the late 1800’s, Cleddau Villa was originally two semi-detached properties which was later integrated into one substantial period home in the 1900’s comprising; five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen, three bathrooms, a utility room, garage, off road parking and garden.

Pembrokeshire Properties describe Cleddau Villa as follows: The entrance porch to this ‘must see property’ leads to a large welcoming hallway which sets the tone for the rest of the property with its impressive original features and spacious feel.

To the right of the hallway situated to the fore there is a second reception room / cwtch which could also be utilised as an extra bedroom, playroom or office if required.

A striking lounge with a feature fireplace sits to the left of the hallway running from the fore to the rear with large original windows allowing natural light to fill the room.

A large dining room sits in the heart of the home with an archway opening to the large kitchen breakfast room to the rear which provides a wonderful social hub to the home.

The ground floor accommodation is complete with a utility room and WC situated to the rear.

The split level landing adds to the charming features of the home and provides access to the first floor accommodation which comprises of double bedrooms, two of which are very large doubles, two good size double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Stairs from the landing lead up to the master suite situated on the second floor which offers a large bedroom with dressing area and master en-suite bathroom.

The property also benefits from a garage with stairs leading up a useful first floor room which would make a fantastic studio, office, play room or is ideal for further conversion subject to necessary planning.

Although being situated in the heart of Haverfordwest town centre, Cleddau Villa is not a property that many would know exists.

Tucked away in a private position, the property can be accessed by a driveway running along the side of the plot and leading to the garage and studio.

The garage can also be accessed via a small courtyard linking to the utility room on the ground floor.

To the fore of the property, there is a beautiful, private garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a decked seating area, all encompassed by a range of shrubs, trees and bushes which combine to create the impression that you could be in the middle of nowhere despite the town centre location.

Cleddau Villa is on the market with Pembrokeshire Properties. For more information, visit pembrokeshire-properties.co.uk.

You can also e-mail info@pembrokeshire-properties.co.uk or ring 01437 620610 or 07908 544969.