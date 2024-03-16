The programme, dubbed "Cyffro Ceibwr", kicked off at Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest on February 23.

The initiative, funded by the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, offers a range of outdoor activities led by professionals, designed to boost children's education and well-being.

Adventure Beyond, the delivery partner behind the programme, created a distinctively Welsh session for the inaugural event.

In line with the school's current topic of the Welsh Princes, 56 children aged between 7 and 9 tried their hand at archery, bow-making and absorbed in campfire storytelling— all in theme-relevant fancy dress.

The initiative aims to offer its raft of outdoor activities to up to 2,000 schoolchildren in the Pembrokeshire area.

Land and water-based pursuits are on the cards, with coastal walking, river canoeing, rock climbing, and coasteering among the available choices.

Tailored to the age and abilities of the children, the activities provide a healthy outdoor counterbalance to indoor and digital learning.

Peter Ainsworth, the project lead, said: "It's a privilege to facilitate these outdoor activities, especially post-covid.

"This initiative not only supports children's mental health and well-being but also reconnects them with the outdoors, a much-needed counterbalance to today's digital lifestyle.

"As we kickstart these sessions, we're eager to extend this opportunity to more schools across Pembrokeshire and invite them to get in touch to make a booking."

Headteacher Gareth Thomas said: "These activities are a fantastic opportunity for our students.

"Thanks to the grant funding, we can offer experiences that otherwise wouldn't be possible, advancing our pupils' learning and well-being."

Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb articulated his support for Cyffro Ceibwr, saying: "I am delighted to support the Cyffro Ceibwr project, a pioneering initiative that not only promotes health and well-being through outdoor activities but also showcases the positive impact that the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund is having in Pembrokeshire.

"The activities at Fenton School exemplify how targeted support can foster a healthier, more active generation, underscoring our commitment to enhancing the lives of Pembrokeshire's residents."