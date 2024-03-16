Devoted to creating greener spaces following the unexpected death of her brother Rory Bernays, Vhari Russell established the charity Creating Natures Corridors.

The organisation aims to plant up to 10,000 trees and hedging each year to combat the ongoing climate crisis.

On February 22, Ms Russell continued her venture at her nephew and niece's school in the centre of Roch village where 1,000 trees and hedging plants were added.

Pupils, teachers and parents participated.

Acknowledging this generous contribution, the headmaster of the school, Mr Evans stated: "We are delighted to have been given this gift of over 1,000 plants.

"It's a wonderful legacy to have created and our school is very lucky to have such supportive parents to make the playground a nice haven for both nature and students alike."

Given Rory's affection for the great outdoors and his own children's connection to it, Ms Russell found it vital to involve the school in her mission.

She expressed delight witnessing many children plant their first tree, stating, "the delight on their faces was magical."

Prior to Roch village, the charity undertook a similar initiative at Pelcombcross community playground, another location familiar to her late brother's family.