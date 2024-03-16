Charlie Moxon, 36, of Golwg Y Castell in Cardigan, was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, March 11 where he faced a series of offences.

However, he didn’t attend court.

Moxon had been charged with affray, two offences of criminal damage, and charges of common assault of a police officer and assault by beating of a second police officer.

He was accused of causing more than £5,000-worth of damage to a woman’s converted barn, as well as damage worth £50 to a man’s Toyota.

All of the alleged offences were said to have taken place in Drefach Velindre on January 13.

Moxon had been granted bail in the magistrates’ court, but he breached this when he failed to attend Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas.

Stuart John, representing the defendant, told the court that Moxon hadn’t attended and that he was unable to reach him.

Judge Paul Thomas KC issued a warrant for Moxon’s arrest.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for information to help find Moxom – who is believed to be in the Cardigan or Carmarthen area.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/HoIYu, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101, or via direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting any information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24000227234.