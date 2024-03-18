A POP-UP museum will open in Haverfordwest just in time for the Easter holidays.
Haverfordwest Town Museum temporarily closed in last year in preparation for construction works at Haverfordwest Castle to make way for the creation of a new flagship heritage attraction on the site.
As the museum awaits its new home, curator Simon Hancock and the museum’s volunteers are set to move in to the new pop-up museum, in the old GAME store at the Riverside Shopping Centre on the Eastern bank of the River Cleddau.
The pop-up museum will open its doors on Monday, March 25.
The museum will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and will open all year round – including bank holidays, except Christmas and New Year.
The museum is likely to stay at Riverside Shopping Centre until 2027 when it will move back into a refurbished home at Haverfordwest Castle as part of the new attraction.
Tim Evans, the chairman of trustees for Haverfordwest Town Museum said: “We are very excited about this new chapter in the museum’s life.
“It’s such a great opportunity for us, moving to a location where we will see a much larger footfall.
“We’re really hoping to engage and involve a whole new generation in the history of our special town.”
The museum holds a wealth of hidden gems, revealing fascinating and little-known stories from Haverfordwest’s past. You can find out more by visiting and talking to one of the knowledgeable museum volunteers.
The exhibition space at the pop-up museum will change regularly and includes digital and interactive displays as well as more traditional displays on a variety of themes including Haverfordwest Port, Castle and the Llewelyn Churn Works. There will also be a variety of paintings including some by artist David Lindley and a display on famous people of Haverfordwest – covering the wide variety including artists, musicians, explorers and athletes.
The museum is still on the lookout for new volunteers and wants to welcome a diverse range of people to get involved. Volunteers don’t need to have any previous knowledge of the town’s history to apply. Training will be provided and there is a wide variety of roles available.
Anyone interested in finding out more or getting involved in any aspect of the pop-up museum should email the museum’s curator Simon Hancock at simon615@btinternet.com
