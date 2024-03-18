Haverfordwest Town Museum temporarily closed in last year in preparation for construction works at Haverfordwest Castle to make way for the creation of a new flagship heritage attraction on the site.

As the museum awaits its new home, curator Simon Hancock and the museum’s volunteers are set to move in to the new pop-up museum, in the old GAME store at the Riverside Shopping Centre on the Eastern bank of the River Cleddau.

The pop-up museum will open its doors on Monday, March 25.

The museum will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and will open all year round – including bank holidays, except Christmas and New Year.

The museum is likely to stay at Riverside Shopping Centre until 2027 when it will move back into a refurbished home at Haverfordwest Castle as part of the new attraction.

Tim Evans, the chairman of trustees for Haverfordwest Town Museum said: “We are very excited about this new chapter in the museum’s life.

“It’s such a great opportunity for us, moving to a location where we will see a much larger footfall.

“We’re really hoping to engage and involve a whole new generation in the history of our special town.”

The museum holds a wealth of hidden gems, revealing fascinating and little-known stories from Haverfordwest’s past. You can find out more by visiting and talking to one of the knowledgeable museum volunteers.

The exhibition space at the pop-up museum will change regularly and includes digital and interactive displays as well as more traditional displays on a variety of themes including Haverfordwest Port, Castle and the Llewelyn Churn Works. There will also be a variety of paintings including some by artist David Lindley and a display on famous people of Haverfordwest – covering the wide variety including artists, musicians, explorers and athletes.

The museum is still on the lookout for new volunteers and wants to welcome a diverse range of people to get involved. Volunteers don’t need to have any previous knowledge of the town’s history to apply. Training will be provided and there is a wide variety of roles available.

Anyone interested in finding out more or getting involved in any aspect of the pop-up museum should email the museum’s curator Simon Hancock at simon615@btinternet.com