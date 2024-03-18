Leonard Sykes, 27, of Under The Hills in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court where he faced three alleged offences.

Sykes was accused of possessing an offensive weapon on Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock on March 11.

It was also alleged that he caused grievous bodily harm with intent to a man, and made threats to kill the same man.

He was remanded in to custody at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 14.

Sykes will appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.