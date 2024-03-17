Steven Kostas Kimpriktzis is wanted in relation to an Operation Rookley investigation in to an organised crime group which conspired to supply Class A drugs between Liverpool, Dorset and Pembrokeshire.

It was alleged that he was involved between May 2021 and March 2022.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Kimpriktzis has links to the Liverpool and Reading area and has recently been in Greece.

He is described as being aged 45 to 50, approximately 5ft 10in, and of medium build.

Anyone with any information about Kimpriktzis’ whereabouts should contact the police on 101 or via a direct message on social media, or report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. This can be done either online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or by calling 0800 555111.