The play, which will also be shown live at the Torch Theatre on March 26, stars Mark Gatiss, known for Sherlock, and Johnny Flynn from Emma.

The play provides a narrative of Richard Burton and John Gielgud’s notorious Hamlet rehearsals in 1964 New York.

The piece explores the conflict between Burton, who at the time was newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, and director Gielgud. It focuses on how Burton is set to play the titular role and clashes with Gielgud's direction.

It was written by Jack Thorne, who penned Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and set designed by Es Devlin, known for The Crucible.

The Evening Standard crowned the play the best new show following a sell-out run at the National Theatre.

Financial Times praised the play while WhatsOnStage labelled it as "smooth and sophisticated."

The play has a certificate rating of 15.

Torch Theatre will screen The Motive and the Cue on March 26 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £15, with concessions at £13 and under 26s at £8.50.

For booking, please contact the box office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch's website.