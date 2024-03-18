Tir a Môr Festival kicks off on Friday 22 with a talk at the cathedral, and a pirate-themed family arts workshop on Friday afternoon.

In the evening a showing of the film, My Extinction raises the question ‘What does it take for us to act on the climate crisis?’, through a humorous portrait of a concerned, yet ineffectual, dad. After this you can dance the night away at the Twmpath/Ceilidh with Off the Cuff.

On Saturday there is a panel discussion on the campaign to devolve the Crown Estate in Wales which is supported by Michael Sheen and St Davids celebrity, Jerome Flynn.

The discussion, with a Q&A session entitled The Future of The Crown Estate in Wales has experts include the director for the Crown Estate in Wales and the devolution campaign supporter Beth Winter MP On Saturday lunchtime enjoy the food market, with local producers selling goodies from cakes to cabbages. You can also bring your own vegetables to test and compare their nutritional quality using a Brix tester. Are your organic carrots better for you than a cheap supermarket one?

In the afternoon, there’s a session on Gerald of Wales at the Cathedral, or you can come to hear Siân Richardson, founder of the Bluetits Chill Swimming club, talking about ‘Building communities on Land and Sea’ and how this supports mental health. Alongside Siân, Porthmawr Lifesaving Club will talk about water safety – crucial in the Pembrokeshire waves.

After a cup of tea and the opportunity to chat, come to a discussion about farming, conservation and community resilience in The Ground Beneath our Feet discussion. Learn what we can do to improve our soil and the effects on the quality and sustainable food production. Join experts including Dr Sarah Beynon (The Bug Farm) and farmers Gerald Miles and Will Scale and local grower, Alma Joensen; learn about Puffin Produce’s sustainable farming programme, and Car y Môr’s unique seaweed farm.

Saturday night is time for music. After a chat about the music industry in Pembrokeshire, delight in Rona Mac and friends’ fantastic gig, or dine at Really Wild and relax with delicious food.

On Sunday learn about seaweed in all its glory at a family-friendly talk and workshop by Car-y-Môr, Wales’s pioneering community-owned ocean farm. Finally, children and adults alike will be spellbound by renowned artist Jackie Morris and poet Mererid Hopwood, with poetry, painting and a tour of the Lost Words exhibition at Oriel y Parc.

Formerly called St David’s Festival of Ideas, the festival was renamed this year to reflect Pembrokeshire’s amazing land and sea. The organisers asked the community how the festival could support them and the ideas flowed in.

Festival organiser Sarah Foster, said: “We have had enormous support from the community, including generous donations from local businesses and GWRP, to enable this festival to happen.

“We sought and listened to our community and have created a programme which we hope will have something for everyone.

We are proud to be working with Care in the community who are decorating the City Hall with their art using recycled materials and our local school in supporting their Welsh Enrichment week.”

For more information on Tir a Môr in St Davids, visit www.stdavidslandandseafestival.co.uk Many events are free, but you still need to book to secure your place.