Canon Andrew Grace, the Rector of Tenby, will conduct his final service at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Easter Sunday.

Last Sunday, March 17, he led his last service at one of his parish’s smaller places of worship, the harbourside St Julian’s Church.

The occasion at the Fishermen's Church was the annual Blessing of the Boats service, ahead of the vessels' return to the waters of Tenby harbour on Wednesday, April 10.

The congregation inside the little Fishermen's Church. (Image: Laurence Blackhall)

Over 50 people attended the service, where there was a mix of Biblical readings and poetry, together with plenty of singing, accompanied by Mark Thompson on the organ.

The boats were blessed outside the church. (Image: Laurence Blackhall)

At the end of the service, Canon Andrew led led the congregation out into the Harbour.

The names of all the boats were read out by Susie Brooks, one of the wardens at St Julian's, and the rector then blessed them.

The names of the boats were read out by one of the churchwardens, Susie Brooks, before the blessing by the rector, (Image: Laurence Blackhall)

Over £120 was collected for Tenby RNLI.

Canon Grace – formerly the Rev. Andrew Davies – has been Rector of Tenby since 2008 and previously was Vicar of Pembroke Dock and Monkton.

In 2014, he married his then curate, the Rev. Alex Grace and took her surname.

Rev Alex is now the Vicar of Pembroke Dock.

Canon Andrew’s final services at St Mary’s Church, Tenby on Easter Sunday, March 31, will be at 10am and 5pm, with the latter being followed by wine, nibbles and a presentation