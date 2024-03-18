A recent YouGov survey of 3,999 adults across the UK, including 181 in Wales revealed that 29 per cent have held fears a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect.

However, one in five UK adults who had concerns did not take action.

Barriers to action include uncertainty about whether the situation was abuse, fear of escalating the situation, and inability to provide evidence.

In response, the children’s charity is launching its campaign dubbed Listen up, Speak up, offering workshops in English and Welsh on recognising signs of abuse and taking appropriate action.

Local campaigns manager for Wales, Lili Dunn, said: "We believe that everyone can play a part in keeping children safe, if equipped with the knowledge of what to do when concerned a child is at risk.

"This can range from practically supporting a family, being a listening ear or letting someone know about your concerns, such as a parent, a safeguarding lead for a sports club, or even contacting the NSPCC Helpline."

The Listen up, Speak up campaign, initially piloted in Newport, is now fully bilingual, and has attracted more than 25,000 people for digital training.

Welsh resident Gareth shared his experiences saying: "When I was in a perilous position at five months old, the community came to my rescue. One lady immediately gave me the baby food I urgently needed.

"This was followed by presents of clothes from others in the street. One neighbour eventually adopted me.

"Along with the authorities, my local community played a vitally important role in my welfare. They didn't wait or debate or decide if it wasn't their business. They intervened and it meant I am here today."

