The group gathered outside the City Hall in St Davids at midday on Sunday, March 17.

They were showing solidarity at this specific time with deceased Russian opposition leader and Alex Navalny and his widow.

Mr Navalny had the idea for Russian people to form long queues at polling stations at noon on the last day of voting in the controversial Russian election.

He had urged the action at noon on Sunday before dying suddenly in prison in February.

The aim of the action was for people to vote for anyone except Putin or spoil their ballot paper as a protest against Putin's policies of aggression.

Russians answered the call, forming long lines to vote against Putin at noon Sunday.

In St Davids a small group of protesters holding banners reading Peace in Ukraine and For a Peaceful Russia assembled outside City Hall to show solidarity with those protesting in Russia.