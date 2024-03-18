In January The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) announced that it was closing its store in Charles Street, Milford Haven after 13 years.

TOFS opened its doors in Milford Haven in June 2010 in the building that was originally occupied by Woolworths.

Part of a nationwide chain of over 200 shops that sell a wide range of high street brands at discounted prices, Milford’s TOFS offers a wide selection of fashion, footwear, beauty products, toys, household items and home furnishings, as well as a dedicated party section.

The store also plays an important part in the community, raising money for local charities, giving local makers and craftspeople a platform to sell their goods at pop up events and collecting donations for the Three Amigos toy appeal.

In January a TOFS spokesperson said: “We regularly review the stores across our estate and unfortunately have taken the decision close our Milford Haven store.”

The spokesperson said that TOFS was consulting with colleagues at the store and was working hard to support all of those affected, they thanked customers for their loyal support.

TOFS had not confirmed a closing date for the store but it was anticipated that it would shut before the summer.

However, a post on social media yesterday shared the news that the store will not be closing.

“We have some fantastic news,” said TOFS Milford Haven’s Facebook page. “The store shall now be staying open.”

The post added that the store was currently holding a huge clearance sale of ladies, mens and childrenswear but would be resuming the taking of deliveries within the next fortnight.