From April 8 the barrier at the top of the slipway at Freshwater East will be locked in response to wider concerns about water safety for all in the area.

The barrier on the slip, owned by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, will be unlocked again on September 30.

This arrangement has been in place for the past two years following ‘years of widespread concern about safety for all water users in the area’.

Prior to this a security guard was paid to monitor the top of the slip and stop people launching personal watercraft at peak hours on the busy popular beach.

The barrier at the top of the slipway will be locked and access will only be provided to the Freshwater East Boatmen and Fishermen’s Club, the emergency services, and for essential work such as beach cleaning.

When the barrier was introduced in 2022 Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority chief executive, Tegryn Jones said it followed widespread concern among locals, visitors and public bodies.

“Each step has been taken with the safety of beach users in mind and to ensure people with vessels such as personal water craft use more suitable locations, such as the Milford Haven Waterway,” he added.

The decision initially sparked outrage with hundreds of locals signing a petition saying that locking the barrier went against the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s stated aims.

Pedestrian access has been widened and improved to one side of the slipway barrier so that the public can still make use of the slipway on foot and for hand launching of small craft such as kayaks.

There is space near the top of the slipway for one vehicle to stop and unload. Once unloaded vehicles must be removed and parked in the car park.

The national park said that the procedure for obtaining a key from Jacks at the Longhouse is the same as it has been for the past two years.

Those who already have a key can continue to use their key, subject to observing the conditions on which it has been issued.

For more information email info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 01646 624800.