Laura Grant was out for a springtime carriage drive when her 15-year-old Welsh Mountain Section A pony Katie was spooked by an impatient van driver.

Despite her 700 miles of experience on roads, Katie – rescued by Laura four years ago - bolted and ran into a cattle grid.

“How I wish I managed to stop her or pulled her into the wall, but it happened so quickly,” said Laura. “How I wish it was me that broke a leg.

“I would mend, but not so for my Katie, it meant death for her.”

'Pocket rocket' Katie loved taking Laura and daughter Jennifer out for carriage rides. (Image: Laura Grant)

Laura, 58, is now organising a Pass Wide and Slow ride in memory of Katie, and to raise awareness of how to safely drive past horses on roads.

This will take place at SA17 4EF, Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire on September 14.

Katie's Law

There is also a ‘Katie’s Law' petition on change.org urging the Highway Code advice for road users when driving past horses - at no more than 10 mph and leaving two metres distance - to be made legal.

Katie's sad death was one of 100 incidents involving traffic and equines on the roads in the three west Wales counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion in 2023.

The figures came from the British Horse Society (BHS) which has its own Dead Slow campaign urging drivers to follow the Highway Code guidelines.

Katie has covered 700 miles carriage-driving, for which she was awarded a gold rosette from the British Driving Society (Image: Laura Grant)

Laura has still not had the heart to return to carriage-driving, nearly a year on from the accident which led to Katie having to be put to sleep at the roadside.

It happened last April as she was driving Katie’s carriage on the Trimsaran road heading into Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire.

Joining her for the ride was 15-year-old family friend, Ellie, on Billy the Welsh cob. Billy, 19, was the partner of Katie, and heartbreakingly mourned her after her death.

Laura said: Rest easy Katie. I will see you again and I love you so very much. (Image: Laura Grant)

The ponies were happy to be out after a long winter and “it seemed like a lovely day for a ride and drive together”, said Laura.

Within minutes, everything had changed.

As they approached Muddlescwm dip, they were aware of a vehicle coming down the hill behind with brakes screeching.

Cattle grid

As Laura and Ellie indicated to pull left into a wide gateway, the van driver increased his speed to pass and get up the hill before an oncoming car was on top of him.

"Sadly, Katie was scared by his passing at speed and so close to her and she bolted and went full pelt into a cattle grid," explained Laura, who was thrown from the carriage as it tipped over.

Laura is also calling for more consideration for equestrians from Carmarthenshire County Council, who, she claims, have been ‘overlooked’.

"Give our routes back"





She appealed: ““Give us back all our old riding routes that have become cycle paths, let us share safe routes, active travel routes, leisure routes..

“We need equestrian access plans for Carmarthenshire, Wales, or better still, the whole UK.

“Please don’t let someone else’s pony go through what Katie did - she deserved so much better."