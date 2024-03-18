Firefighters from Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven were called to the blaze at around 1.30pm on Sunday (March 17).

Paramedics also attended and provided medical treatment to one casualty.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.31pm Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven crews were called to extinguish a fire in an alight central garage and were forced to use two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

"The firefighters reportedly left the scene at 3.02pm after continuing to dampen the fire and check for fire spread.

"The casualty was treated by ambulance service personnel also in attendance."