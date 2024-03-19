Between Tuesday, March 26 and Friday March 29, sand will removed from the mouth of the harbour and deposited at the north end of the beach. The work will not affect vessel movements at the harbour.

Tenby Harbourmaster Chris Salisbury said a licence for the dredging had been issued after several months of application work.

Keep clear

“We ask that the public please keep clear of the operating area and that dogs are kept on a lead during this time,” Chris added.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “I’m grateful to our officers for securing the licence for this work to go ahead. This dredging is essential for the operation of Tenby Harbour.

“The timing of the work has been governed by the tide and the dates represented the last opportunity for the work to be carried out before the boats are placed back in the water.”