Llŷr died last Tuesday (March 12) following a crash involving a tipper truck in the eastern Cleddau River near Gilfach Quarry.

A cortege will leave Llŷr’s family home ahead of the funeral service, which starts at 4pm and at which the local community is welcome. The service will be followed by a wake at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club from 4pm.

Posting on Facebook, funeral director Peter Evans said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tomos Llŷr Davies on Tuesday, March 12, aged 16.

“Treasured son of Sean and son of Deanna, much loved brother of Bethan, Iwan, Sean, Cai, Sara and Ifan, cherished grandson of Gareth and Jean, adored nephew of Caroline and Wyn, Andrew, Gwyn and Letitia, and Paula, fond cousin and a friend to many in the local community and beyond. He will be sorely missed, but lovingly remembered by all that knew him.”

An investigation is still ongoing by the Health and Safety Executive regarding the exact cause of Llŷr’s death.