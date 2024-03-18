Pembrokeshire road closed after 'serious' two-vehicle collision

Our live feed has now finished.
- The A4705 road between Golden Hill and the Fingerpost junction on the A477 on the outskirts of Pembroke has been closed for several hours today, Monday March 18.
- Emergency services were called to the the scene shortly before 11,30am.
- The road is likely to remain closed for some time as investigation work takes place into the incident.
- As of 9pm tonight, the road remained closed.
- We will bring you further updates as we receive them from the emergency services.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here