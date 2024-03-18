Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

LIVE: Pembrokeshire road closed after 'serious' two-vehicle collision

By Ruth Davies

  • The A4705 road between Golden Hill and the Fingerpost junction on the A477 has been closed for several hours today, Monday March 18.
  • Emergency services were called to the the scene shortly before 11,30am.
  • The road is likely to remain closed for some time.

