The fire service has confirmed that two people were injured in the collision in Lower Nash, which left the road closed for several hours.

The incident, which happened shortly at around 11am, involved two vehicles and led to one of the casualties being trapped before they were taken to hospital.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service stated: “At 11.06am on Monday, March 18, the Pembroke Dock crew was called to an incident in Lower Nash, Pembroke Dock.

“Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle and one commercial van.

“On the crew’s arrival, one casualty had self-extricated while another casualty was trapped in their vehicle.

“Crew members utilised cutters and spreaders, rams, small tools and one hose reel jet at the scene. The casualty was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance.

“The road remained closed for several hours following the incident while investigations were carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police. The crew left the scene at 12.39pm.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for comment.