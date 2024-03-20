Hywel Dda Health Charities - the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board - funded nutrition training for Emma Hughes and Tesni Fakes, therapy assistant practitioners in Carmarthenshire's intermediate care team.

They completed the virtual course in Nutrition and Nutritional Support in March.

Ms Fakes said: "It was a very beneficial day to increase our understanding of our roles but also to expand our knowledge surrounding principles of nutrition.

"This supports us to provide more specific information and guidance to specific groups, for example diabetic patients, vegetarians, patients who struggle with depression.

“It was also a fantastic way to meet other practitioners in similar roles, to share our experiences and advice, which we both find to be very valuable.”

For further details on how to support, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.