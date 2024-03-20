Ashmole & Co, one of the largest accountancy firms in Wales, is looking for trainee accountants to join their team this summer with their accountancy apprenticeship scheme for 2024.

Applicants can be school, college or university graduates, or even those studying for their GCSEs, A Levels or degree.

Individuals considering a new career in accountancy or seeking an internship during their degree studies are also welcome to apply.

Karl Wilcox, partner with Ashmole & Co said: "After graduating from Aberystwyth University I joined Ashmole & Co as a trainee and progressed within the firm.

"I gained my ACCA qualifications and then worked hard to become a partner.

"The majority of the partners at Ashmole & Co did their training with the firm.

"We strongly believe it's important as a profession that we help train the next generation of accountants."

Those joining straight from school will start the AAT path to qualifications, while college and university graduates will take on the ACCA qualification.

Successful candidates will have fully funded training and will also receive Ashmole & Co’s basic salary.

For more information visit the apprenticeship section of the firm's website.