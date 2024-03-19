Police said that they executed a search at a house in North Crescent, Haverfordwest on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 13.

Officers said that nearly 300 cannabis plants, as well as drug-growing paraphernalia, were found at the property, which is understood to be empty.

Shahin Mustaj, 29, of no fixed abode, Haverfordwest, was charged with the production of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

Mustaj appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14 where he indicated a guilty plea to the charge.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing next month.

