Emergency services were called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway between junction 49 and 48 at around 11.20pm last night (Monday).

When they arrived, they found a car and a lorry had crashed, and both vehicles were on fire.

Fire service crews from Pontarddulais and Tumble attended, and the vehicle fires were extinguished at around 1.19am this morning.

The ambulance service attended – including a Hazardous Area Response Team – after receiving a call at just before 11.30pm last night.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday) that the driver of the car died at the scene.

"Officers remain at the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred at about 11.20pm on Monday, March 18," the force spokesperson said.

"A car collided with a stationary lorry on the M4 eastbound at junction 48 Hendy, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

"Sadly the driver of the car died at the scene. Next of kin has been advised and is being supported by specialist officers.

"The M4 eastbound and westbound between junctions 48 for Hendy and 49 for Pont Abraham remain closed and road users are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

"It is anticipated that the westbound lane will open soon. The eastbound lane will remain closed until later this afternoon for recovery of the vehicles."

The motorway re-opened shortly after 3pm.