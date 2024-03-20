The approach, launched by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), are considered a "significant turning point," by charity Meningitis Now.

However, they caution the desired impact rests on the full implementation of these guidelines.

CEO of Meningitis Now, Dr Tom Nutt, said: "We now have a clear set of guidelines that we can all sign up to that will save lives and support those living with the after-effects of this disease.

"But any improvements will only happen if the rhetoric of the guidelines is matched by the reality of the practice on the ground."

The guidelines aim to reduce death and disability, improving the quick and effective recognition and treatment of bacterial meningitis and meningococcal disease.

With considerable input from Meningitis Now, changes include early provision of meningitis charity details during a hospital stay, and inclusion of family members and carers in support services.

The detailed guidelines can be found at the NICE website.