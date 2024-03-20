CLA Cymru director, Victoria Bond, said: "We welcome Vaughan Gething to his new role and we look forward to working together at such a crucial time for farming and the rural economy in Wales."

Ms Bond urges Mr Gething to strengthen ties with rural communities to enhance productivity and meet shared goals.

"Mr Gething needs to reset the relationship with rural Wales. We want to carry on feeding the nation, we want to grow the economy and create good jobs - but we cannot do that alone.

"We need a government that respects the traditions and shares the ambitions of our rural communities," she added.

A Senedd cross party group report revealed that low economic productivity is a barrier for rural businesses.

"With the right support and ambition the full potential of the Welsh countryside can be unlocked," Ms Bond concludes.