Last Friday at noon it was reported that farm slurry was deposited into the River Gamman in Nevern for several hours.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has deemed the incident as very serious and have traced the source of the pollution.

A spokesperson said: "Natural Resources Wales officers investigated a pollution incident on the River Nevern on 15 March 2024.

“The source was identified as a suspected slurry pollution. The investigation is ongoing therefore no further information can be provided at this time."

Meanwhile, Dave Sweet, secretary of Nevern Angling, confirmed this is not the first time the River Gamman has been contaminated.

He said: “This incident is heart breaking as this lovely little little tributary of the Nevern is an important spawning tributary for Sewin.

"The Gamman was just starting to recover from the last major pollution in 2018 and locals had noticed trout starting to return to a once thriving stream.

A local man has twice been convicted for allowing slurry to enter the Gamman and numerous other reports of slurry in the stream have been reported to NRW in recent years."