Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the A4075 in Lower Nash with one of the casualties getting trapped.

The incident occurred at approximately 11am and Pembroke air ambulance services were called before the road was closed for several hours.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region yesterday.

“Our Welshpool-based crew were allocated at 11:09 and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 12:06. Our involvement concluded at 13:49."

The fire service also attended the scene and helped to remove the stuck person from the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle and one commercial van.

“On the crew’s arrival, one casualty had self-extricated while another casualty was trapped in their vehicle.

“Crew members utilised cutters and spreaders, rams, small tools and one hose reel jet at the scene.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has been approached for comment.