In "Wales: 100 Records", Huw Stephens dives deep into the country's music history.

Through short essays and photos, he explores the variety and spirit of Welsh musicians who have left their mark with albums in English and Welsh.

Huw Stephens has delved deep into Wales' musical history and legacy (Image: Atelier Public Relations)

Stephens illustrates the cultural significance of acts such as Tom Jones, Bonnie Tyler, and Shirley Bassey, as well as Cool Cymru's impact through groups like Manic Street Preachers and Super Furry Animals.

He further explores the politically charged Welsh language lyricism of artists like Dafydd Iwan and Hogia’r Wyddfa, plus contemporary visionaries like Duffy and Gwenno and Goldie Lookin' Chain.

Wales: 100 Records draws from Stephens' vast experience in the music industry.

It's filled with trivia, reflections, and a rich musical legacy of Wales.

Wales: 100 Records will be published in May (Image: Atelier Public Relations)

Huw Stephens said: "There are beautiful records featured in Wales 100 Records, from obscure limited edition seven inches featuring spoken word and comedy, to genres ranging from harp music to techno, forgotten heroes from every corner of Wales and bands who deserve a new audience."

Wales: 100 Records, by Huw Stephens will be published by Y Lolfa on May 25.