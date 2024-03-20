Both St Davids RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch at 5.05pm on Monday, March 18 following a 999 call reporting overdue kayakers in the Whitesands bay area.

Both lifeboats launched into choppy conditions. The all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley arrived on scene first and began a shoreline search.

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team was also tasked to the incident.

The kayakers were swiftly located ashore on Porth Melgan beach, above the tide line and making their way up to the coast path.

Both lifeboats stood by and monitored the situation until St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team arrived on scene. After confirmation that the casualties were well, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to station, rehousing at 5.45pm.