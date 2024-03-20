Jake Roberts, 22, of no fixed abode, had been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in November 2021.

The defendant is due to stand trial on April 3 after being charged with making an indecent image of a child and two breaches of his sexual harm prevention order.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Roberts was accused of having a Category A image – the most serious type – on August 30 in Cilgerran.

The first breach charge related to allegations that Roberts deleted the Telegram app and search history from his phone in Cilgerran between September 12 and October 27.

The second breach related to accusations that he failed to allow police officers to access a Snapchat account on November 14 in Cilgerran.

At Swansea Crown Court on December 13, Roberts pleaded guilty to deleting the Telegram app and search history, but denied the remaining charges.

The defendant reappeared at court on March 20 and also pleaded guilty to the second breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

The prosecution asked for a seven-day adjournment to consider whether these pleas were acceptable, and whether the case will go to trial.

Judge Geraint Walters approved the adjournment, and Roberts will return to court on March 27.