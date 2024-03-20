The crash between a black Ford Focus, a blue Toyota Aygo and a grey Skoda Octavia happened on the A40 between Scleddau and Fishguard near Dwrbach.

The road was closed and diversions put in place after the crash on the evening of Friday, March 15.

The occupants of all the vehicles managed to get themselves out and no serious injuries were reported. However, three people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident.

A fire crew from Fishguard remained at the scene for around two hours and helped to make the area and the cars safe.

It is understood that the road was closed for around three hours.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A40 between Scleddau and Fishguard at about 6.30pm on Friday, March 15.

“Three people were taken to hospital for a check-up. The road was closed with diversions in place.”

A fire service representative added: “At 6.38pm on Friday, March 15th, the Fishguard crew was called to an incident along the A40 near Dwrbach, Fishguard.

“Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving three private motor vehicles.

“All occupants of the vehicles self-extricated and no major injuries were reported. Dyfed-Powys Police and ambulance service personnel were also at the scene.

“Crew members made the scene and vehicles safe and left at 8.21pm.”