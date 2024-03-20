It comes after the Princess of Wales attended the private hospital on January 16 this year for abdominal surgery.

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London, The Mirror reported.

Statement to @itvnews from the private hospital which treated both the Princess of Wales and King Charles.@thelondonclinic is facing claims of a potential data breach involving staff attempting to access Kate’s medical records.

Kate has been informed.https://t.co/mTiuzveqJL pic.twitter.com/8PjnY4jRed — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 20, 2024

Kate has also been informed about the claims, according to ITV.

Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.

An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday (March 19): “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Mirror, The London Clinic said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

Princess of Wales photographed in public twice since operation in January

In Sheffield today it was all about the people who, together, can prevent homelessness. pic.twitter.com/H2XNFOzmSl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2024

It comes after Kate’s absence from public life, after her surgery, has led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

Footage emerged of Kate out shopping with the Prince of Wales at the weekend at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The royal couple also spent Sunday morning (March 17) watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taking part in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The online speculation increased after irregularities were spotted in a Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her children, which led to the princess admitting to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

The future Queen has been photographed in public twice since her operation.

In a picture published on March 4, she was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in the Windsor area.

She was also spotted sitting next to William in a chauffeur-driven car last Monday (March 11) when he attended the Commonwealth Day service in London and she was driven to a private appointment.

It was reported at the weekend that Kate may speak about her health during public engagements which are not expected to resume until after Easter.