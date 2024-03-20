Asthma sufferers in the UK, as well as those with 23 other health conditions, are being urged to check if they could be owed hundreds of pounds from the Government.
Brits suffering from conditions that affect their respiratory system could be eligible for a payment worth up to £184 per week if it impacts their everyday lives.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) payment could provide a welcome boost to those who were unaware they were eligible during the cost of living crisis.
The support can be claimed through the DWP’s Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
DWP PIP amount 2024 to 2025
Eligibility is split into Daily living and Mobility with payments ranging from £28.70 to £184.30 each week.
PIP is paid every four weeks with eligible Brits receiving payments between £114.80 and £737.20 each period.
Who is eligible for PIP?
To qualify for PIP you generally need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be residing in the country when you apply for support.
To qualify you must have a health condition which has led to difficulties with daily living or getting around for three months and expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months.
If you need help completing daily tasks such as preparing or cooking food or moving around outside the home, then you may consider applying for support.
Below is a list of the 24 conditions eligible for support through PIP. Assessment award rates vary by disabling condition and a PIP claimant’s main disabling condition is recorded during their assessment.
Diseases of the upper respiratory tract
- Sleep apnoea - obstructive
- Upper respiratory tract - Other diseases of / type not known
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Chronic bronchitis
- Emphysema
Bronchiectasis
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
Pulmonary fibrosis
- Extrinsic allergic alveolitis
- Fibrosing alveolitis
- Pulmonary fibrosis - Other / type not known
Pneumoconiosis
- Asbestosis
- Pneumoconiosis - coalworkers
- Pneumoconiosis - Other / type not known
- Silicosis
Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration
- Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration - Other / type not known
- Sarcoidosis
Disease of the pleura
- Empyema
- Pleura - Other diseases of / type not known
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumothorax
Lung transplantation
Heart and lung transplantation
Pulmonary embolus
Pneumonia
