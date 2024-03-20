A 66-YEAR-OLD harassed a woman by leaving her unwanted messages and showing up at her home on multiple occasions.
John Mayhew, of Haven Drive in Hakin, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with harassment without violence.
It was alleged that Mayhew harassed a woman between September 18 and March 12 in Hakin by leaving her numerous messages and attending her address on multiple occasions.
He pleaded guilty on March 14.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Mayhew was granted bail. He will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 4 to be sentenced.
