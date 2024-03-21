Mike Few, from Fishguard, whose wife suffers from a rare brain tumour, is preparing for participation in a mixed martial arts (MMA) event.

The 41-year-old father of three, will step into the ring for the Ultra White Collar Boxing event next month in Swansea.

The event aims to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity, aiding development of new treatments and research into possible cures.

Mike recalls his wife Abbie's unexplained doctors' visits in her teenage years, struggling with headaches and hormone dysregulation.

It was an optician who noticed the sinister cause behind her symptoms.

A scan unveiled a walnut-sized benign tumour within Abbie's brain near her pituitary gland and hypothalamus.

Just weeks post-diagnosis, Abbie, then aged 19, underwent surgery that decreased her tumour's size.

However, on her 22nd birthday, doctors said that the tumour was re-growing.

Supported by her family and community, Abbie travelled to Jacksonville, Florida, for 30 rounds of Proton Beam Therapy.

This medical intervention, she believes, saved her life.

Now, at 30, Abbie continues to live with the repercussions of her brain tumour, which is the size of a pea, and the subsequent medications she takes daily.

Mike shared the impact of her condition: "There are long-lasting side effects for Abbie – both mental and physical - due to the damage her brain tumour caused and the medication she now must take."

To gather funding for further research into the tumours, Mike will enter the cage for Abbie, hoping she can witness his endeavour.

"This is for Abbie, it’s her chosen charity, and I am hoping she will be able to come along on the night and cheer me on," he said.

Mike is closing out his training period at Portmead & Blaen-Y-Maes A.B.C.

Meanwhile, he balances work at Dole Fishguard Foodservice and his familial responsibilities.

Aside from the fundraising, Mike regards this challenge as a chance for personal development and fitness – he is close to losing 7kg in weight.

"It has honestly been such a great journey so far.

"I’m helping a cause that is so important to us and I am getting fit at the same time," expresses Mike in affirmation, beckoning others to seize the challenge and believe in their abilities.

The event in Swansea has so far raised more than £147,000 for charities.