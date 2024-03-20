The family lost Twilight, an all-black cat, after she was believed to have been “shot in the head”.

This is thought to have happened either late on Friday or early on Saturday (March 15/16), in the Chatsworth Road area of Rhyl.

Twilight was nearly seven years old and had been rehomed by the family when she was about two.

READ MORE: A40 closed and three rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

The cat’s owner, who asked to be anonymous, said: “My partner spotted her on our driveway, hidden in a lampshade. He shouted for her, and she never came.

“He went to check and found her with a hole in her head.

“My ten-year-old daughter is absolutely heartbroken. I had to explain to her that there are some horrible people out there and, unfortunately, our cat was victim to that.

“She was shot in the head, near enough right between the eyes. It was obviously a targeted shot; plus, we've heard air rifles and BB guns being fired around the area.

“I'd like to warn other people, as there are a lot of cats around here.”

The family has reported the incident to North Wales Police and described Twilight as an “amazing mouse catcher” who “left us many presents”.