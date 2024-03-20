Randal Lloyd Evans, of Clynderwen, was charged with three driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 13.

It was alleged that Evans’ BMW was involved in a crash with a Ford Ka in the car park of Morrisons in Haverfordwest on August 12.

He was accused of driving without due care and attention, as well as failing to stop after a crash and failing to report a crash.

The case was adjourned, and Evans will appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27 to enter his pleas.