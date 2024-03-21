Jordan Mruk, 25, of Martletwy, near Narberth, was jailed for a total of 12 months at Swansea Crown Court this week.

Mruk admitted two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment – all while in breach of a suspended sentence order.

On May 28 last year, police were called to Swansea railway station after receiving a report of two men fighting, prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said.

After being spoken to by the police, they left the scene. However officers were later called back as the men had returned.

When the police arrived, Mruk “became aggressive while refusing to leave,” Ms Carpanini said.

As the officers called for back-up, the defendant ran away and left the railway station. When he was apprehended, he punched one of the officers in the chest.

Mruk was incapacitated with PAVA spray and was carried towards a police van. While he was taken towards the van, he spat on one of the officers.

Whilst in custody, the defendant started making multiple racial slurs.

Jordan Mruk was jailed at for a series of offences in Swansea. (Image: South Wales Police)

When he was in his cell, the defendant urinated on the door and then defecated and smeared it on the intercom and over himself.

In interview, Mruk said his actions were in self-defence, and that he hadn’t spat at the officer, but was instead “only clearing his throat”, Ms Carpanini said.

The court heard that Mruk had 16 previous convictions, including multiple offences of assaulting emergency workers.

Mruk was subject to a suspended sentence at the time, after he had been sentenced last February to 12 months, suspended for two years, for threatening to damage property.

Caitlin Brazel, in mitigation, said the defendant was “embarrassed by his behaviour” and that “his responses to the police were unacceptable”.

She said Mruk now had stable accommodation and a stable job “for the first time in his life”

The defendant had turned to drink and drugs “as a coping mechanism” earlier in his life, she said, but he had now given these both up because he didn’t like his behaviour he was while under the influence.

Ms Brazel said Mruk had “since developed in to a presentable young man who is eager to turn his life around”.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Mruk to a total of three months for the offences, and a further nine months for breaching a suspended sentence.

Mruk's friend, 22-year-old Alfie Cooper-Tenain, of Erw Lon in Penycwm, pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in January to assaulting an emergency worker.

He was ordered to pay a fine and costs amounting to £453 and £100 compensation to the assaulted officer.