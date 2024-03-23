The Royal George in Upper Solva is being advertised for sale on Rightmove and is welcoming offers in excess of £500,000.

Situated on St David's Road, the three-storey pub offers stunning views over St Bride's Bay and lies in a village named among the best seaside places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times in 2023.

The pub comes with three private reception rooms with access to a terrace on the first floor offering views over the bay, while the second floor has two further double bedrooms, a bathroom and separate toilet.

Two further bedrooms are situated in the building's attic.

An advertisement posted by estate agent Christie & Co on Rightmove said: "The heart of the village is the bustling working harbour where fishing and pleasure boats are plentiful.

"There is a vibrant local community and Solva's stunning location, with local shops, welcoming pubs, and links with arts and crafts brings in many visitors and holidaymakers throughout the year."

While the pub is currently closed, the estate agent states that the site "provides an investment opportunity to revitalize this well located pub to generate robust revenue through drinks, dining, and letting accommodation."

However, it also states there may be scope to redevelop the building for residential or holiday letting purposes, subject to appropriate planning permission.

The pub was run by landlord Barry Hankinson until his death in August 2022, after which it called last orders.

Prior to that, it had received generally positive reviews on TripAdvisor, with one assessment of the venue in November 2021 describing it as a "great find".

The review said: "This is a great locals pub with a warm welcome. Don't let the exterior fool you nor the slightly haphazard tables inside.

"Well kept ale. Often has live local musicians performing too which is a real treat. Would be great to see the pub in the summer months as there is a huge roof terrace with a great view."

Another review said: "Just dropped by for drinks first in the terrace and then inside. Good value, very friendly and a mix of locals and holidaymakers.

"Food menu looked good but we didn’t eat. Very dog friendly which was a bonus for Mutley."

The Royal George in Solva is being advertised for sale on Rightmove and more details can be found here.