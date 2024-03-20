A 65-year-old taxi driver has been rushed to hospital following a crash in the car park of the Aldi in Pembroke Dock.
The collision occurred at the London Road supermarket at around 9.45am on Monday (March 18).
The driver of the taxi, described as a silver MG5, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital with injuries "not believed to be life-threatening".
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling in the car park at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to report it."
Anyone with information about the collision should call 101 and quote reference DP-20240318-089, email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or report it online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.
