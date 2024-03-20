WX Charts, which use Met Desk data, is forecasting multiple bands of snow moving through Scotland and England on Saturday.

The forecast predicts the heaviest snow will fall in northwest Scotland, as the bands move slowly south through the day.

Predictions would see snow falling over Manchester and other parts of northwest England, as well as much of central Wales as another band moves towards Cardiff.

The purple in the WX Charts map represents snow (Image: WX Charts)

However, the Met Office does not seem to think snow will be on the way this weekend.

Their forecast for Thursday and into Saturday says: “Remaining changeable on Thursday with outbreaks of rain at times, interspersed by some brighter spells.

“Becoming windy later, then colder with sunshine and blustery showers on Friday and Saturday.”

While the longer-range forecast which encompasses the weekend reads: “Sunny spells and showers across the UK on Saturday.

“The showers will heavy and thundery at times, perhaps with hail in places. The showers are expected to gradually die out from the northwest later in the day, with most places dry by the evening.

“Mainly dry Sunday morning with sunny spells before cloud increases from the west later, some rain probably reaching western areas later in the day.”

BBC Weather also makes no mention of snow in their forecast for Saturday, saying: “Windy on Saturday, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, wintry over the hills in the north.”