On March 16, two teams from Redhill Preparatory School competed in the 2024 Welsh Primary Schools Team Chess Championship in Cardiff.

Among 26 schools, the competition was intense.

The Redhill Knights A team secured an impressive second place, suffering their only loss to the ultimate winners, Lakeside Kingfishers.

The Redhill Knights B team also held their own, ending in a commendable 12th position above several established teams.

The Redhill Knights A team with their second place trophies (Image: Redhill Preparatory School)

Fide Master Alexis Harakis was thanked for coaching both Redhill teams.

Redhill chess coordinator, Miss V Brown, said: "This is an excellent result.

"We are very proud of both teams that competed.

"The standard of chess played on the day was very high and this was Redhill’s first time competing in such a prestigious event."

The school's next primary school chess tournament is scheduled for March 23.