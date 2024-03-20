Emergency services were called to reports of an incident on the A4075 near Lower Nash, Pembroke Dock, shortly before 11am on Monday, March 18.

The crash involved two vehicles – a Ford Transit tipper and a blue Mazda.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On the crew’s arrival, one casualty had self-extricated while another casualty was trapped in their vehicle.

“Crew members utilised cutters and spreaders, rams, small tools and one hose reel jet at the scene. The casualty was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance.

“The road remained closed for several hours following the incident while investigations were carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police. The crew left the scene at 12.39pm.”

Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that a man was taken to hospital with what Dyfed-Powys Police described as “serious injuries”.

A police spokesperson has now confirmed that the man died in hospital on Tuesday, March 19.

“Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred just before 11am on Monday, March 18,” the force spokesperson said.

“Two vehicles, a Ford transit Tipper and a blue Mazda, were involved in the collision on the A4075 near Lower Nash, Pembroke Dock.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly he passed away in hospital on Tuesday, March 19.”

An investigation in to the incident has been launched, and anyone who has any information which could help officers with the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this incident, quote the reference: DP-20240318-119