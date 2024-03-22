The Labour Welsh Government's budget cuts have caused endangerment to national collections, with institutions Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library of Wales, and the Royal Commission all facing a 10.5 per cent reduction in funding according to Plaid Cymru.

Ms Fychan led a debate in the Senedd on March 20, expressing her concerns over the budget cuts.

She said: "Our national cultural and heritage institutions and organisations are on the brink."

She has called out the Labour Welsh Government, saying they must "no longer turn a blind eye" to the problem.

She continued: "Wales's national collections belong to everyone in Wales - they’re a part of our national identity.

"But for too long, the Labour Welsh Government have taken the culture, arts and heritage sectors for granted."

Further suggesting that the measures of the government must include commissioning a panel of experts to tackle the issue and uphold the free entry policy in museums.