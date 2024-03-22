The App Support Team, composed entirely of deaf or hard of hearing individuals, won the Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Wales (CIPD) ceremony.

With four members, the team handles a variety of tasks including from raising purchasing orders and receipting of invoices to crucial things like project information collection and system upgrades, they certainly keep busy.

They stay connected through sign language, email, and Microsoft Teams, while the institution has made their workspace more engaging and provided vibrating pagers to aid with health and safety.

This isn't the team's first success.

They clinched the Corporate Responsibility Award at last year's Wales Finance Awards.

Senior finance business partner, Karlijn Asveld, said: "We're really proud that we've been able to create a whole team at TfW that is made up of people who are deaf or have hearing difficulties.

"We’ve ensured that our office setup allows them to sit together so they are able too support and communicate with each other."

Rhys Hiscock, a team member, stated: "I have been working for Transport for Wales for two years and I’m extremely proud to be part of the Application Support Team" He continued: "TfW has helped build my confidence and provided me with a working environment where I am a dependable and functional team member."

Helen Taylor, leader of the App Support Team, said the team inspire her daily.