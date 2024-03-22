A Pembrokeshire group has raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity.

The South Pembrokeshire Provincial Grand Lodge of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes presented Friends of Pancreatic Cancer UK with a cheque for £1,143.55 in March.

The group, aided by Brother Malcolm Styles and the Camrose Lodge 6633, raised funds throughout 2023 through monthly raffles, an annual draw and a dance.