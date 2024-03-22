A Pembrokeshire group has raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity.
The South Pembrokeshire Provincial Grand Lodge of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes presented Friends of Pancreatic Cancer UK with a cheque for £1,143.55 in March.
The group, aided by Brother Malcolm Styles and the Camrose Lodge 6633, raised funds throughout 2023 through monthly raffles, an annual draw and a dance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here