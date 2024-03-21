It comes as up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of the Princess of Wales’ personal data after she was discharged from hospital on January 29, according to The Mirror.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, also spent three nights at same private clinic during January to receive medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King and Kate Middleton were separately discharged from the clinic just hours apart on January 29.

The King's medical records 'not accessed' at the London Clinic

However, the PA news agency understands that Charles’s medical records were "not accessed" in the alleged breach.

On Wednesday (March 20), the London Clinic vowed that “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken” over any breach.

In a statement, chief executive of the London Clinic Al Russell said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

Kate Middleton attended the London Clinic for abdominal surgery in January (Image: Lucy North/PA)

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

Commenting on the alleged data breach, Kensington Palace previously told The Mirror: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Under the Data Protection Act 2018, it is an offence for a person to obtain, disclose or retain personal data without the consent of the data controller.

The ICO can carry out criminal investigations and prosecute individuals where it believes an offence may have been committed.

Usually, an assessment of the breach report will be carried out by its Criminal Investigation Team, who will decide whether to proceed in accordance with the Regulatory Action Policy.

This decision includes looking at whether there is sufficient evidence to support a prosecution and whether it is in the public interest to do so.

Kate, who has been made aware of the alleged breach, has the option of bringing a private prosecution with a civil action, and also potentially claiming compensation.

The police have powers to investigate and they do bring prosecutions under the Data Protection Act, normally when other offences are prosecuted at the same time.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said police have “been asked to look at” whether staff at the clinic attempted to access the princess’s medical records.

She said there could be “hefty implications” for accessing the notes without permission, including prosecution or fines.

Ms Caulfield said her understanding was that police had been contacted, although a Metropolitan Police spokesman said he was not aware of any referral to the force.